Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $187.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.64. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $230.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 96.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AvalonBay Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

