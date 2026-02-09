Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $187.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 96.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting AvalonBay Communities
Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly FFO and operating metrics topped estimates: AVB reported core FFO of $2.85/share (vs. $2.84 consensus), same-store NOI and occupancy improved, supporting cash flow and valuation. Zacks: Q4 FFO Tops Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Operational strength: management highlighted record-low turnover and improved resident retention, which reduces leasing costs and supports margins. Commercial Observer: Turnover Rate Drops
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: AVB raised the quarterly payout to $1.78 (1.7% increase), lifting the yield and supporting income-oriented investor demand. MSN: Dividend Raised
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and growth plan: management forecasts modest 1.4% revenue growth for 2026 and is targeting ~$800M in new development starts — signals measured growth but also capital deployment that investors should monitor. MSN: 2026 Forecast & Development
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available for detail — useful for modeling rent, capex and leasing assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Call Transcript Seeking Alpha: Earnings Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: RBC trimmed its price target from $191 to $187 and holds a “sector perform” rating — reduces near-term upside expectations and may limit enthusiasm from some institutional buyers. Benzinga: RBC Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Rate/headwind risk: coverage notes higher interest expenses are weighing on results; sustained higher rates would pressure margins and valuations for REITs like AVB. Zacks: Interest Expense Headwind
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.
AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.
