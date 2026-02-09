Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$102.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.88.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SJ opened at C$97.82 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$62.26 and a 12 month high of C$99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Annette Banik purchased 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

