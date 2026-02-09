Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,150. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,644.56. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Synaptics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

See Also

