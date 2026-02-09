Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,644.56. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,150. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 115.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 319.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $6,991,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

