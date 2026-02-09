Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore upped their target price on Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NYSE TPR opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,785. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,274,536,000 after buying an additional 606,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,044,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,849,371 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $549,046,000 after purchasing an additional 846,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More.

Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More.

Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst argued Coach’s momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow. Read More.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

