Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A -311.50% -89.54% Tenon Medical -396.26% -409.04% -114.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Positron and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tenon Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.96%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Positron.

Positron has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Tenon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $590,000.00 98.77 -$2.39 million ($0.12) -14.83 Tenon Medical $3.28 million 2.27 -$13.67 million ($1.77) -0.38

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenon Medical. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

