The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.65.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives. Read More.

Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Schwab announced a higher quarterly dividend ($0.32 vs. $0.27 prior), a signal of cash generation and shareholder return that can help investor sentiment. Read More.

Schwab announced a higher quarterly dividend ($0.32 vs. $0.27 prior), a signal of cash generation and shareholder return that can help investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write‑ups highlight valuation upside and durable fee/asset growth — these pieces can attract investors looking for multiple expansion and long‑term account growth. Read More. Read More.

Several bullish write‑ups highlight valuation upside and durable fee/asset growth — these pieces can attract investors looking for multiple expansion and long‑term account growth. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster’s comments that Schwab is “winning” with Gen Z (by avoiding gamified trading) support the narrative of sustainable, high‑quality new‑account growth and recurring fee income. Read More.

CEO Rick Wurster’s comments that Schwab is “winning” with Gen Z (by avoiding gamified trading) support the narrative of sustainable, high‑quality new‑account growth and recurring fee income. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews on prediction markets and crypto indicate product/education initiatives that could broaden services but have no immediate earnings impact. Read More.

CEO interviews on prediction markets and crypto indicate product/education initiatives that could broaden services but have no immediate earnings impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry item: Dynasty Financial Partners got new backing from Fortress — relevant to the RIA channel but peripheral to Schwab’s core brokerage economics. Read More.

Industry item: Dynasty Financial Partners got new backing from Fortress — relevant to the RIA channel but peripheral to Schwab’s core brokerage economics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider sale: an officer (Peter Morgan III) sold ~7.6k shares — immaterial by itself but worth noting alongside larger insider activity. Read More.

Minor insider sale: an officer (Peter Morgan III) sold ~7.6k shares — immaterial by itself but worth noting alongside larger insider activity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by Chairman Walter Bettinger: ~257k shares sold across Feb. 3–4 (two filings, ~>$26M at ≈$104/share). Large insider sales can create near‑term supply and be interpreted as profit‑taking or portfolio rebalancing, pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 94,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $9,898,329.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,077 shares of company stock worth $28,285,973. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 23.18%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

