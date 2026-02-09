The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.0714.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Evercore set a $77.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

NYSE KR opened at $67.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Kroger has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

