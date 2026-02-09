Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$151.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TIH

Toromont Industries Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$184.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.34. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$107.32 and a 1 year high of C$185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,012 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,980. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.