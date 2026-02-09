Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $96.62 on Monday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canerector Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 11,028.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,639,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $267,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,210,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

