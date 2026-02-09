Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trex from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $73.49.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,794.88. This trade represents a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

