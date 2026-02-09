Truist Financial Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $280.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

