Wedbush Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $285.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.87.
Expedia Group Stock Up 2.4%
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Expedia Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Baird added Expedia (and Booking) to its list of fresh bullish picks, arguing that near‑term AI worries are overblown and the travel recovery and long‑term market position still favor the stocks. This bullish endorsement likely supported buying interest. AI Fears Slam Booking and Expedia Stock. Why They Can Bounce Back.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights that Expedia has the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in the upcoming report (Earnings ESP plus analyst expectations), which can lift the stock into the print and spur speculative buying ahead of results. Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up (from $235 to $245) and kept a hold rating, a small but constructive analyst move that reinforces the case for upside toward mid‑$200s. Deutsche Bank adjusts Expedia Group price target to $245 from $235; maintains hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush trimmed its price target for EXPE from $290 to $260 and kept a neutral rating — a downgrade of expectations that may cap upside but still implies mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside from current levels. Expedia price target lowered by Wedbush
- Neutral Sentiment: Expedia confirmed an upcoming earnings release (scheduled for Thursday), making the company headline‑sensitive in the near term — this is neutral by itself but increases volatility around the report. Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Expedia announced cuts of ~100 jobs at its Austin office as part of a broader restructuring. Layoffs can be viewed negatively from a sentiment perspective and may signal cost pressures or structural changes, even if they improve margins over time. Expedia to cut 100 jobs from Austin offices starting April 1 amid broader corporate restructuring
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.
Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.
