Wedbush Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $285.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.87.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $236.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

