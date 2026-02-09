West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.67.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$100.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.85. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$80.82 and a 12 month high of C$124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

