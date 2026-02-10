17,491 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,582,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,056,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,632,000 after buying an additional 73,931 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,414,000 after buying an additional 767,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,685,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $300,249,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.75. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $208.86 and a one year high of $310.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 49.84%.The business had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.59, for a total transaction of $1,222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 434,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,176,274.41. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,462.63. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,496 shares of company stock worth $8,008,193 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.