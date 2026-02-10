2,309 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Bought by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $330.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $344.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, January 9th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

