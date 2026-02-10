3,043 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 155,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Shares of MU opened at $383.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.56. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

