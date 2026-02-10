55,826 Shares in First Merchants Corporation $FRME Bought by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eva D. Scurlock sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $136,469.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,464.27. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. First Merchants Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $178.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

