72,091 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 109.9% during the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

