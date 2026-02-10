Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.27 and traded as high as $208.42. Alamo Group shares last traded at $208.21, with a volume of 92,898 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities raised Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.1%

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,118.76. This trade represents a 5.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,058 shares of company stock worth $175,209. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

