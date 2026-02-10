Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $6.42 Million in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 283,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 102.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 181.8% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $139,257.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6%

FHN opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.