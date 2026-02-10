Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 268,882 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 234.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,882 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $37.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.7%

HP opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -31.35%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.