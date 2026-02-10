Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $6,806.00 to $6,608.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,180.00.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $101,631,984.10. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,237.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,189.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,266.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

