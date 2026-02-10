Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $4.73 Million Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,148,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 527,265 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,477,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

