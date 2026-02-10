AlTi Global Inc. Sells 4,458 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $240.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

