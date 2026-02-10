Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Amazon discusses AI content marketplace

Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Positive Sentiment: AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. STMicro deal with AWS

AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Amazon Hit The Jackpot With Anthropic

Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.)

Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself.

Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Negative Sentiment: The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. CapEx shock and market reaction

The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Citigroup lowers AMZN price target

Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Public data shows elevated insider selling and heavy institutional repositioning noted in coverage; combined with the capex surprise, that adds to near-term bearish flow. QuiverQuant summary of market reaction

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

