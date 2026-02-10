Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $7.95. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 643,304 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 15.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The business had revenue of $108.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 93,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $248,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,127,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,204.64. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael I. German bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,425.50. This represents a 22.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,470,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,159,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth $72,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is a U.S.-based specialty metals manufacturer that produces cast and forged components for a range of industrial markets. The company’s primary offerings include custom-designed forged rolls, grinding rolls and specialty bars for the steel and metal processing industries. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh supplies precision couplings, gears and die components for original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as mining, power generation and heavy machinery.

The company operates multiple production facilities in North America, where it employs advanced melting, heat-treating and machining processes to deliver components with tight tolerances and enhanced wear resistance.

