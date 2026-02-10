Analysts Set TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Target Price at $58.42

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.4167.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXNM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Price Performance

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.83%.

Insider Transactions at TXNM Energy

In other TXNM Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 574.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.