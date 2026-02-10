Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,732 Medtronic PLC $MDT

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.