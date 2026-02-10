Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

