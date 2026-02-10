Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1,774.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $339,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,518,000 after purchasing an additional 252,108 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,936,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $203.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Further Reading

