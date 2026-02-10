Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after buying an additional 446,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.93.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $962.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $583.55 and a 1 year high of $971.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $830.53 and its 200-day moving average is $782.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

