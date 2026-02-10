Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.0357.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Autodesk stock opened at $242.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

