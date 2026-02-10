Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys New Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,845 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in eBay by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,116 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in eBay by 88.8% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,373 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $62,986,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 1,416.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after purchasing an additional 777,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 44,590 shares of company stock worth $4,000,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. President Capital dropped their price target on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

