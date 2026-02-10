Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $531,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

CHH opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $157.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

