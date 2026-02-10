Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Makes New $846,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 112.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $219.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.86 and a 1 year high of $310.60.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.04 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 49.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.08, for a total value of $124,041.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,044.20. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.28, for a total transaction of $496,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 414,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,812,499.72. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,193. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

