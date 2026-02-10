Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 725 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $777.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $787.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $661.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.67.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

