Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.99 and traded as high as GBX 482.07. Barclays shares last traded at GBX 479.10, with a volume of 18,771,959 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 499.17.

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Featured Stories

