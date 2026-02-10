Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.66 and traded as high as $103.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $103.08, with a volume of 1,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Price Performance

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

