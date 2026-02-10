B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.19. B&G Foods shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,367,095 shares trading hands.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on B&G Foods from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $407.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mullen sold 18,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $84,577.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,384,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 15,131.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 1,875,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,644,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 54,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in B&G Foods by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 405,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.