BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $692,000 Investment in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,671 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 50.5% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.16. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Shell from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

