BILL (BILL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL) recently:

2/9/2026 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/6/2026 – BILL was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – BILL was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/6/2026 – BILL was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/6/2026 – BILL was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/6/2026 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – BILL was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/9/2026 – BILL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/2/2026 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – BILL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – BILL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – BILL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

