Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biodesix

Biodesix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Biodesix has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $903,816.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,781.60. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 182,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,616 and have sold 1,947 shares valued at $15,868. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.