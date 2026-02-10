BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.06. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 140,347 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.
The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.
