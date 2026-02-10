BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.06. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 140,347 shares trading hands.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12,792.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 436.9% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.