BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.45. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 18,235 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

