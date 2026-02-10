BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.45. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 18,235 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.
In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.
