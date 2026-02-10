BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,357,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,196,775,000 after buying an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,619,489,000 after buying an additional 291,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after buying an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.65.

Amgen Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $375.82 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.90%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

