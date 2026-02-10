Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.86 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,773 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

