Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $2.65

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TrueCar from $2.00 to $2.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUE

TrueCar Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.22. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates a digital automotive marketplace designed to streamline the vehicle buying and selling process in the United States. Through its online platform, TrueCar provides prospective car buyers with transparent pricing information, real‐time market data and guaranteed savings from a network of certified dealers. The company’s core offerings include pricing analytics, dealer inventory listings and a purchase–price guarantee that aims to reduce the negotiation burden typically associated with new and used vehicle transactions.

Founded in 2005 under the name Zag.com by entrepreneur Scott Painter, the company rebranded as TrueCar in 2010 and subsequently completed its initial public offering in 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.