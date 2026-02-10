Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 738.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.95, for a total transaction of $10,596,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,900. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,714 shares of company stock valued at $240,366,488. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $473.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.50. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $519.99.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.