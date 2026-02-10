Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Bryce Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enersys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enersys by 626.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 211.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,570.98. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enersys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Enersys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $176.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $194.77.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

